Basketball MP3: Sand Point Eagles (62) Vs. Newhalen Malamutes (50) – January 18, 2020

Sand Point is able to hang on for a victory and 3rd place finish in the New Stuyahok Tip-Off. King Cove, Sand Point and New Stuyahok were all very well matched, and Sand Point gets prepared for their road trip with a win right before the Dillingham Raven Invitational next week!

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (62) Newhalen Malamutes (50)

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): Listen to Sand Point vs Newhalen Here!

Game coverage courtesy of Eric Hansen in New Stuyahok. Great job and many thanks Eric!