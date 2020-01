Basketball MP3: Sand Point Eagles (74) Vs. Newhalen Malamutes (60) – January 17, 2020

Sand Point stays on top of the Newhalen Malamutes for the whole game and comes out with a strong victory in day 2 of the New Stuyahok Tip-Off

Final Score: Sand Point (74) New Stuyahok (60)

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): Listen to Sand Point vs Newhalen Here!

Game coverage courtesy of Eric Hansen in New Stuyahok. Great job and many thanks Eric!