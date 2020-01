Basketball Schedule for Friday, January 17th, 2020

2pm: SDP v Newhalen – Boys

3:30pm: KCV v New Stuyahok – Boys

6pm: KCV v SDP – Boys

Immediately following this game – Sand Point Lady Eagles v New Stuyahok Lady Eagles (Begins at 7pm)

Immediately following this game – King Cove v Newhalen Lady Malamutes (Begins at 7:30pm)