Boil Notice for Sand Point is Lifted – 3/18/2021

The boil water notice that was issued for the City of Sand Point has officially been lifted by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation effective 3/18/2021. This notice was issued due to water treatment and water distribution concerns related to a prolonged power outage which started on 3/7/2021. The 3 conditions for lifting the boil water notice have all been met, which were: restoration of reliable power to the water treatment facility, disinfection of the water system, and collection of 3 satisfactory total coliform bacteria samples.

POSTED: 03/18/21