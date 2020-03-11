Boys Basketball MP3: Sand Point Eagles (53) Vs. King Cove T-Jacks (40) – Saturday March 7th, 2020

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (53) Vs. King Cove T-Jacks (40)

Sand Point snags another methodical win against rivals King Cove to finish off this set and their regular season. Maintaining the narrowest of leads in just one point throughout the first quarter, they came into their own at the start of the second to gain and hold their lead all the way to the finish.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-03-07-sdp-kcv-b.mp3

Today’s game brought to you by our very own Austin Roof!