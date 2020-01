Boys Basketball MP3: Sand Point Eagles (56) vs Dillingham Wolverines (54) – January 24th, 2020

The Sand Point Eagles maintain a competitive game against the Dillingham Wolverines, rapidly bouncing between narrow leads and ties up to the final minute, ending with a buzzer beating 2 for the win by Sand Point.

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (56) Vs. Dillingham Wolverines (54) – Boys

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): http://apradio.org/mp3/2020-01-24-dlg-sdp-b.mp3 – MP3, 7MB