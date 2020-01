Boys Basketball MP3: Sand Point Eagles (63) vs Bristol Bay Angels (36) – January 23rd, 2020

Sand Point comes away with a consistent and textbook win against the Bristol Bay Angels.

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (63) Vs. Bristol Bay Angels (36) – Boys

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): http://apradio.org/mp3/2020-01-23-bbay-sdp-b.mp3 – MP3, 7MB

Game coverage courtesy of Mike Larson & Kendra at KDLG. Great job and many thanks Mike!