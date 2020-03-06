Boys Basketball MP3: Sand Point Eagles (67) Vs. King Cove T-Jacks (33) – Friday March 6th, 2020

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (67) Vs. King Cove T-Jacks (33)

PARTIAL GAME: Due to conflicting scheduling, we could only catch the second half of this boys game. We do apologize for this inconvenience.

Sand Point has home-turf advantage and is out for blood in this game against the King Cove T-Jacks. Managing to slowly accumulate a lead throughout the entire game, they manage to hit an insurmountable lead in the 4th quarter and protect it with their restrictive defense.

Download the game here (MP3, 7MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-03-06-sdp-kcv-b.mp3

Today’s game brought to you by our very own Austin Roof!