Boys Basketball MP3: Sand Point Eagles (80) Vs. New Halen Malamutes (46)

Sand Point qualifies for the 1A finals after a dominant looking victory over the New Halen Malamutes! All that stands between them and the championship title are the New Stuyahok Eagles.

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (80) Vs. New Halen Malamutes (46)

Sand Point continues to peak late in the season, paving the road to the regional championship in Togiak, Alaska!

Today’s game brought to you by the Togiak School Communications Class!