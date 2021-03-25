City of Sand Point: Employment Opportunities & Seward’s Day Closure – March 29th 2021

The city of Sand Point is hiring two (2) permanent, full-time positions; as the Water and Wastewater Supervisor as well as the City Finance Officer. Both positions require a valid driver’s license, and are open until filled. For more information, view the documents below for more information.

Notice – Water and Wastewater Supervisor

Notice – Finance Officer

The Sand Point City Building, as well as all City Departments, will be closed on Monday March 29th, 2021 in observance of Seward’s Day. We will be reopening for regular business on Tuesday March 30th, 2021 at 8:30 am.

Closed – Seward’s Day