Earth Day Fair April 27th

There will be an Earth Day Fair at the QTT rec. center on Saturday, April 27th. The day begins with a green walk starting at 10:45 AM, with the fair to follow from noon until 3pm. The QTT tribe is looking for volunteers to run carnival games at the fair. For more information, contact Karis or Jasmine with the QTT tribe, or call 907-383-5616.