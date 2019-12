Enter to WIN – Class of 2020’s King Crab Raffle!

King Crab Raffle

$5.00 per ticket or 5 tickets for $20

Buy tickets from: Edmond, Lila, Lindsey, Faith, Justin, Devin, Jesse, and Logan

Winner will be drawn December 18th! Thank you for supporting the Class of 2020 and we wish you Happy Holidays!