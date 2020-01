Game Times! Ravn Invitational – January 25, 2020

Times for the Final Day of the Ravn Invitational 2020!

Tomorrows Games!

Sand Point Girls:

9:30am – SDP v Aleknagik

12:00pm – SDP v Minto

Sand Point Boys:

7:00pm – SDP v Minto!

Catch the games on KSDP! www.apradio.org