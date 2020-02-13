Girls Basketball MP3: King Cove Rookies (68) Vs. West High School JV Lady Eagles (22) – February 13, 2020

Another solid victory for the unstoppable King Cove Rookies! This once in a generation team continues to flex their muscle on the 2020 Road Trip before preparing for the return to the AEB to play Sand Point on Valentine’s Day!

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (68) Vs. West High School JV Eagles (22)

Download the game here (MP3, 16MB):

This game was brought to you by King Cove’s own B. Brandel!