Girls Basketball MP3: King Cove Rookies (69) Vs. Homer Lady Mariners (39) – Homer Winter Carnival- February 8th, 2020

Live from the 2020 Homer Winter Carnival basketball tournament!

The Rookies Manage to continue their reign of terror in the finale of the Homer Winter Carnival against the Homer Lady Mariners. Starting with an impressive 20 point lead at the end of the first quarter, the Rookies managed to keep a stranglehold on the game all the way through the end. That leaves them undefeated in this tournament.

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (69) Vs. Homer Lady Mariners (39)

Download the game here (MP3, 16MB):

Today’s game was brought to you by: Karl Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions.