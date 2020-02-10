Girls Basketball MP3: King Cove Rookies (77) Vs. West High School Eagles (35)

The Rookies cannot stop their winning streak on the Road Trip 2020, taking down yet another 4A Junior Varsity basketball squad. Elaina Mack comes up big again on the scoreboard, but her teammates and their teamwork show why this Rookies squad will be one for the history books.

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (77) Vs. Homer West High School Eagles (35)

Download the game here (MP3, 16MB):

Today’s game was brought to you by: Karl Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions.