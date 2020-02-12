Girls Basketball MP3: King Cove Rookies (48) Vs. Nikiski Bulldogs (42) – February 12th, 2020
In a close game that had them trailing early, the King Cove Rookies manage to come away with the victory in this nail-biter versus the Nikiski Bulldogs. With this win, the King Cove Rookies continue their dominant streak over all the competition this season.
Final Score: King Cove Rookies (48) Vs. Nikiski Bulldogs (42)
Download the game here (MP3, 16MB):
Listen to or Download the Game Here!
Play by play courtesy of King Cove’s Brayden B!