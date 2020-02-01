Girls Basketball Mp3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (26) Vs. Seward Lady Seahawks (63) – February 1st, 2020

The Sand Point Lady Eagles end their gauntlet run of 3A schools with a player down and still manage to put on an impressive showing despite not coming away with a victory against the hometown favorites; the Seward Lady Eagles. This was the last game for the Sand Point Girls during the Seahawk Invitational and the end of their 2020 road trip.

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (26) Vs. Seward Lady Seahawks (63) – Girls

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-01-31-sdp-sew-g.mp3 – MP3, 19MB

Game coverage of the 2020 Seahawk Invitational in Seward, Alaska by Karl Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions.