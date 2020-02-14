Girls Basketball MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (31) Vs. King Cove Rookies (84) – February 14th, 2020

The King Cove Rookies seem nearly unstoppable, running against their long time rivals here in Sand Point. With a commanding near-shutout in the oppressive first-quarter, the Rookies took control early and never looked back. Despite giving their all, the Sand Point Lady Eagles could not surmount the pure talent and dedication of this King Cove team.

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (31) Vs. King Cove Rookies (84)

Download the game here (MP3, 16MB):

Another great announcing job done courtesy of KSDP’s own Austin Roof!