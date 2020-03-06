Girls Basketball MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (36) Vs. King Cove Rookies (107) – Friday March 6th, 2020

Unfortunately due to technical difficulties we could only receive part of this game for your listening pleasure.

With a dominating lead early the King Cove Rookies aim to put a capstone on their amazing season this year by never quite letting up on their oppressive offense, smothering the Sand Point Lady Eagles and triggering the mercy rule.

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (36) Vs. King Cove Rookies (107) – March 6th, 2020

Download the game here (MP3, 16MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-03-06-sdp-kcv-g.mp3

Play by play courtesy of King Cove’s Derek Wilson and Kris! Thanks guys!