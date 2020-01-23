Girls Basketball MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (39) vs Bristol Bay Lady Angels (41) – January 23rd, 2020

Sand Point just narrowly misses the comeback after an exciting 4th quarter and really competitive game against the Bristol Bay Lady Angels.

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (39) Vs. Bristol Bay Lady Angels (41) – Girls

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): http://apradio.org/mp3/2020-01-23-bbay-sdp-g.mp3 – MP3, 7MB

Game coverage courtesy of Mike Larson & Kendra at KDLG. Great job and many thanks Mike!