Girls Basketball MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (39) vs Bristol Bay Lady Angels (41) – January 23rd, 2020

Posted on: January 23rd, 2020 | Author: Holden F. | Filed under: 2019– 2020 Season, AEB School District, Aleutians East Borough, Basketball, Community Window

Sand Point just narrowly misses the comeback after an exciting 4th quarter and really competitive game against the Bristol Bay Lady Angels.

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (39) Vs. Bristol Bay Lady Angels (41) – Girls

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): http://apradio.org/mp3/2020-01-23-bbay-sdp-g.mp3 – MP3, 7MB

Game coverage courtesy of Mike Larson & Kendra at KDLG. Great job and many thanks Mike!