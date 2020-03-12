Girls Basketball MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (39) Vs. Manokotak Lady Lynx (43) – Girls Regionals 2020

Kicking off the 1A Aleutian Chain Girls Regionals with a nail bitter of a game where Sand Point trailed by the smallest of margins against the Manokotak Lady Lynx for the vast majority of the game and set the tone for a very exciting tournament. Unfortunately the Lady Eagles were unable to close the gap and, after running into some foul trouble, were unable to come away with a victory at the beginning of this tournament. The Sand Point Lady Eagles will continue their tournament run later this evening with a match from the loser’s bracket.

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (39) Vs. Manokotak Lady Lynx (43) – Girls

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-03-12-sdp-man-g.mp3 – MP3

Game coverage of the 2020 1A Aleutian Chain Girls Reionals provided by KSDP’s very own Austin Roof!