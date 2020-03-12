Girls Basketball MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (39) Vs. Port Alsworth Tanalian Lynx (63) – Girls Regionals 2020

Finishing off day one of the 1A Aleutian Chain Girls Regionals with another great game from your Sand Point Lady Eagles. Trailing early, Sand Point tries hard to fight back on the back foot; unfortunately the lead for the Tanalian Lynx continued to grow right up until the end of the game. This ends the Sand Point Lady Eagles’ tournament run, and their 2020 season. Let’s hear it for your Sand Point Lady Eagles!

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (39) Vs. Port Alsworth Tanalian Lynx (63) – Girls

Download or Stream the game (MP3): By clicking here! – MP3

Game coverage of the 2020 1A Aleutian Chain Girls Reionals provided by KSDP’s very own Austin Roof!