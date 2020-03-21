Governor Dunleavy Announces Closure Extension: March 20, 2020

**COVID-19 HEALTH MANDATE**

Issued: March 20, 2020

By: Governor Mike Dunleavy

Commissioner Adam Crum, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services

Dr. Anne Zink, Chief Medical Officer, State of Alaska

To prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the State of Alaska is issuing its eighth health mandate based on the authority under the Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration signed by Governor Mike Dunleavy on March 11, 2020.

Given the increasing concern for new cases of COVID-19 around Alaska, the purpose of this mandate is to limit all close contacts (people outside of a family unit) to be farther than six feet from each other to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Mandate 8.1 – State of Alaska – Public and Private Schools

Public and private schools are closed to students through May 1, 2020. Students will receive instruction through distance delivery methods. All after school activities will be suspended during this time.

These are measures to protect Alaskans. We appreciate the public’s understanding of this mandate in an effort to mitigate this virus.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit coronavirus.alaska.gov

State of Alaska COVID-19 Mandate 008