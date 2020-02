Homer Winter Classic Game Times! February 6-8, 2020

Get ready for great King Cove Basketball! All games will be on KSDP!

Thursday, Feb 6, 2020

3:00pm Girls: Galena vs King Cove

4:30pm Boys: Galena vs King Cove

Friday, Feb 7, 2020

3:00pm Girls: Kotzebue vs King Cove

4:30pm Boys: Kotzebue vs King Cove

Saturday, Feb 8

5:00pm Girls: Homer vs King Cove

6:30pm Boys: Homer vs King Cove