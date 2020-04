Image: Robyn Lanier’s Music Education Hour – Monday – April 27th, 2020 at 1pm

Robyn Lanier, music teacher for the Sand Point school right here in the Aleutians East Borough, is kicking off her music education show this Monday, April 27th, at 1 PM.

Be sure to tune in and hear some classical music as well as a little musical history, with a couple extra genres thrown in.