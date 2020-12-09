In the Loop: December 9th, 2020

This edition of In the Loop contains information regarding EAES grant applications. If you have applied and have not yet received your payment, or would like an update on your application’s status, call Glennora Dushkin at (907) 274-7555. The deadline to file additional paperwork for this grant is December 18th, 2020.

This edition also contains information regarding the Aleutians East Borough food distribution program. Boxes of meat will be delivered to each household in December, with dates based on your community. The dates are as follows:

Nelson Lagoon & False Pass – Week of December 7th.

Akutan – Week of December 14th.

King Cove & Sand Point – Week of December 21st.

Cold Bay – Week of December 28th.

All dates are weather permitting!

To read this edition of In the Loop, click here!