In the Loop: July 31st, 2020

This edition of In the Loop contains information regarding two programs that are available to help local fishing and other businesses confronting the current challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic (the CARES Act Relief Funding for Alaska Fishery Participants and the Paycheck Protection Program). KSDP General Manager Austin Roof will feature two interviews on the programs on Tuesday August 4th at 11 a.m. and at 2 p.m.

This edition also contains information from the Aleutians East Borough School District regarding non-internet-based virtual solutions to make distance learning accessible to students in the district. Students will have the ability to interact with teachers and access study materials at home.

