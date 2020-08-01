Interview: Area Biologist Lisa Fox Goes Live To Discuss August 2020 Salmon Opportunites

The Pinks and Chums are building in the Alaska Peninsula and Shumagin Islands, but more work is yet to be done if any opportunities for fishing are allowed in this even year.

Topics Discussed:

– Opportunities for fishing in the Shumagin Islands

– Harvest Observations

– Mainland and Area Escapement

– …And More!

Download the Fisheries Interview with Area Biologist Lisa Fox Discussing the August Fisheries Report(wav, 10 minutes)