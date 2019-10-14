Interview: Roger Holmberg Discusses Help for Those Struggling with Substance Abuse – Oct. 14, 2019

Roger Holmberg sits down with KSDP in order to discuss substance abuse struggles throughout the Aleutians East Borough. Offering his support to everyone, Roger shared his views on how to approach substance abuse and 2 Facebook pages that he has started to address these and other Alaska related concerns.

If you are interested in speaking with someone about you or a family member’s struggles with substance abuse feel free to contact Roger Holmberg at 907-338-7372 or look up his Facebook pages: Praise Broadcast and Alaska Prayer Team where he posts weekly podcast and other resources.

If you or a loved one is struggling with drug and alcohol abuse you can also contact Eastern Aleutian Tribe clinics throughout the Aleutians East Borough where Crisis Network, Substance Abuse Counseling, Peer Support Groups, and Medically Assisted Treatments are now available. Call Eastern Aleutian Tribest toll-free at 1-(866)-328-4911 for more information today.

Download the meeting audio here (MP3, 4.5 MB):

Live Interview with Roger Holmberg