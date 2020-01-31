JOB OPENING: Office Assistant @ AEBSD

VACANCY NOTICE

Position: Office Assistant

Location: District Office – Sand Point, Alaska

Qualifications: 18 years of age or older. Experience making travel arrangements

High School graduate or equivalent. Effective communications skills. Good interpersonal skills. Clerical and bookkeeping experience. Well-organized. Practical computer skills. Prompt and reliable. Able to keep information confidential. Good employment references. Quick learner. Able to work independently and as a team member. Self-motivated

Report to: District Superintendent and District Office Senior Staff

Job Duties: The Office Assistant duties may include general business office clerk duties, which include but are not limited to: managing filing systems; recording information as needed; updating paperwork, maintaining documents and word processing; organizing travel by booking accommodations and reservations; coordinating events, maintaining supplies inventory; creating, maintaining, and entering data into Excel spreadsheets. Other various duties as assigned.

Terms of Employment:

1. Range V: Salary $18.54 to $21.26 per hour – DOE.

2. Work week: Monday through Friday – up to 20.0 hours per week.

3. Term: 10 months – August through May

4. Benefits may include state retirement plan, personal and sick leave. Health care coverage is currently not offered with this position.

Application Closing Date: UNTIL FILLED

Submit application to: AEBSD District Office

An application is available online at: www.aebsd.org

POSTED 01.31.2020