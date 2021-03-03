JOB: Temporary Security Guard for Aurora Launch Services in Sand Point

Job Title: Temporary Security Guard

Location: Sand Point Alaska

Job Description:

Aurora Launch Services (ALS) is seeking to fill Temporary Security Guard positions to support a mission in the third quarter of 2020. The successful applicants will be required to work shifts, as requirements

are the area be under 24-hour coverage 7 days a week. The duration of the employment will be approximately 8 weeks.

Responsibilities:

Individual will be responsible for site security of ALS assets within a fenced are at the Sand Point School. Guard will ensure all equipment is secured when ALS employees are not present, checks of the facilities will required and logged hourly.

Skills and Qualifications:

Successful applicants will be self-starters, able to work independently, and work various shift.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement:

It is the policy of Aurora Launch Services to provide equal employment opportunity to all, qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, age, protected veteran or disabled status, or genetic information.

Compensation:

A competitive salary, determined upon experience level of individual, will be negotiated after an offer to hire has been given.

Application:

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to careers@auroralaunchservices.com