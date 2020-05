Kid’s Story Hour – Saturday May 9th, at 10 am.

Tune in to KSDP 830 AM or right here on apradio to catch Candace Nielsen’s Kid’s Story Hour, where she’ll be reading two children’s books for everyone to engage with and enjoy.

You can also call in at 1-800-315-6338 with access code 52225 to send your regards to your own mother just ahead of mother’s day!