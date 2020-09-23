KSDP Will Hold Candidate Forums for the Mayoral Races in Sand Point and Aleutians East Borough

KSDP will be hosting Candidate Forums for the Mayoral Races in Sand Point and the Aleutians East Borough.

Each candidate who chooses to participate will be offered the same set of important questions about our areas and given an opportunity to share their position on these matters.

– Aleutians East Borough Mayoral Candidates will be this Friday (September 25, 2020) at 5:30pm

– City of Sand Point Mayoral Candidates will be Monday (September 28, 2020) at 4pm.

If you have any questions you’d like asked, please offer them for consideration by calling us at 907-383-5737 or emailing cw@apradio.org