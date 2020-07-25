KUCB Interview with FLOAT – New Owners of PenAir

The company who purchased PenAir from RAVN will be having an interview to answer community questions. The interview will be conducted by KUCB in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor but they want the Aleutians East Borough included!

If you have any questions you would liked asked, please follow the link below to the KUCB website where they have information on how to send in your questions!

http://archive.kucb.org/community/events/kucb-interview-show-with-float-shuttles-chief-operating-officer-rob-mckinney/