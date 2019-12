LISTEN: AEB’s Winter Fisheries Teleconference from 12/18/2019

The Aleutians East Borough held their Winter Fisheries meeting on Wednesday December 18th at 10AM for about an hour. Parties on the line to include NMFS groundfish managers, State managers, observer and EM specialists, enforcement reps, King Cove Harbor, Sand Point and Anchorage AEB offices.

Download the meeting audio here (MP3, 12MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-12-18-aebfish.mp3