LISTEN: Boys – Sand Point Eagles (40) Vs. Dillingham JV (27) – January 24, 2020

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (40) Vs. Dillingham JV (27) – Boys

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): http://apradio.org/mp3/2020-01-24-dlgjv-sdp-b.mp3 – MP3, 17MB

Game coverage courtesy of Mike Larson & Kendra at KDLG. Great job and many thanks Mike!