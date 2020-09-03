Listen: Interview with Nicole Borromeo – Executive Vice President and General Counsel for the Alaska Federation of Natives – September 2nd, 2020

KSDP’s Austin Roof discussed the importance of the 2020 Census for majority native and rural communities in Alaska with Nicole Borromeo, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel for the Alaska Federation of Natives.

To hear the full interview, click here: https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-09-02-Census-Interview.mp3

To download the interview, click here!

Completing the Census is quick, easy, and completely confidential. Please respond online at www.2020census.gov or by phone by calling 1-(844)-330-2020.

Failing to fill out the Census deprives your community of $3,500 per year. For a family of four this equates to almost $150,000 over 10 years.