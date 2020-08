Listen MP3: Aleutians East Borough School Board Special Meeting: August 11, 2020

The Aleutians East Borough School District had a special meeting of the Board. The meeting included:

– AEBSD Smart Start Plan Approval

– Extracurricular Activities Discussion

– High School Graduation Requirements: 2nd Reading

– New Hires/Resignations

…and more!

The Aleutians East Borough School Board held a Regular

Stream or download the meeting here:Listen to or Download the Meeting Here!

***

View and Download The April 11 2020 Board Packet Here