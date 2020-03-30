Listen MP3: Interview – AEBSD Superintendent Patrick Mayer
On this episode of the Aleutians East Borough School Resource Network School Counselor Lindsey Pinkelman interviews Superintendent Patrick Mayer.
Topics discussed include:
– How the school is responding to the latest State Mandates
– Future delivery of school resources
– and more!
