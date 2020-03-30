Listen MP3: Interview – AEBSD Superintendent Patrick Mayer

On this episode of the Aleutians East Borough School Resource Network School Counselor Lindsey Pinkelman interviews Superintendent Patrick Mayer.

Topics discussed include:

– How the school is responding to the latest State Mandates

– Future delivery of school resources

– and more!

http://apradio.org/mp3/2020-03-30-aebsd-update.mp3

Download the Interview Here