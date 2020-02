LISTEN: Sand Point Eagles (25) Vs. Seward Seahawks (63) – Boys – February 1st – 2020 SEAHAWK CLASSSIC

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (25) Vs. Seward Seahawks (63) – Boys

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-02-01-sdp-sew-b.mp3 – MP3, 19MB

Game coverage of the 2020 Seahawk Invitational in Seward, Alaska by Karl Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions.