LISTEN: Sand Point Lady Eagles (73) Vs. Houston Hawks (26) – Boys – January 31 – 2020 SEAHAWK CLASSSIC

The boys struggled hard against the 3A Houston Hawks as Sand Point continues its upward push at the Seahawk Classic. Ultimately the boys were outclassed by the larger school, but they gave it their all and finished strong on Day 2 of the Seahawk Classic

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (26) Vs. Houston Hawks (73) – Boys

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-01-31-sdp-hou-b_01.mp3 – MP3, 19MB

Game coverage of the 2020 Seahawk Invitational in Seward, Alaska by Karl Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions.