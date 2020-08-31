Listen: School Resource Network for August 31st, 2020 – Paul Barker

Listen to this week’s edition of the Aleutians East Borough School Resource Network, where School Counselor Lindsey Pinkelman’s interview with King Cove Principal Paul Barker about the first week of the new school year during a global pandemic.

Tune in every other Monday at 12:30pm for Lindsey Pinkelman and her AEBSD School Resource Network show!

Next week’s episode is Monday, September 14th with Sand Point Principal DJ Emmanuelson.

To stream the Interview, click below!

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-08-31-SRN.mp3

To Download Press the Link Below:

