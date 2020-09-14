Listen: School Resource Network for September 14th, 2020 – DJ Emanuelson

Listen to this week’s edition of the Aleutians East Borough School Resource Network, where School Counselor Lindsey Pinkelman’s interview with Sand Point Principal DJ Emanuelson about the state of the Sand Point school, his experience, the differences between Sand Point school and schools in the lower 48 during the pandemic, and what’s coming up for the Sand Point school.

Tune in every other Monday at 12:30pm for Lindsey Pinkelman and her AEBSD School Resource Network show!

Next week’s episode is Monday, September 28th.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-09-14-SRN.mp3

