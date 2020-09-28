Listen: School Resource Network for September 28th, 2020 – Hilary Seifert

Listen to this week’s edition of the Aleutians East Borough School Resource Network, where School Counselor Lindsey Pinkelman interviews Hilary Seifert about her grant writing and reading programs in the Aleutians East Borough School District.

Tune in every other Monday at 12:30pm for Lindsey Pinkelman and her AEBSD School Resource Network show!

Next week’s episode is Monday, October 12th.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-09-28-SRN.mp3

