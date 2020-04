LISTEN+READ: City of Sand Point City Council Meeting from 04/14/2020

Listen to the Sand Point City Council Meeting from April 14, 2020 (MP3,25MB, 60MIN).

Agenda Items for today’s meeting include:

– Reports from Department Heads

– Resolution for Support of Akutan and Sand Point Float Projects

– Discussion Involving COVID-19 and the Salmon Season

Download the Meeting Here

Read the April 14, 2020 Sand Point City Council Meeting Agenda + Packet here (PDF):