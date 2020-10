LISTEN+READ: City of Sand Point City Council Meeting from 10/13/2020

Listen to the Sand Point City Council Meeting from October 13, 2020 (MP3,37MB, 90MIN).

Agenda Items for today’s meeting include:

– Reports from Eastern Aleutian Tribes and the School District

– Transition of Mayoral Power

– Travel Lift and Crain Updates

– Plus More

Download the Meeting Here

Read the October 13, 2020 Sand Point City Council Meeting Agenda + Packet here (PDF):