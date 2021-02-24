Live on KSDP – COVID Vaccine Info w/ Dr. Anne Zink, Dr. Shanda Lohse & Paul Mueller (EAT)

KSDP aired a live discussion about COVID vaccine availability in the Aleutians East Borough from Eastern Aleutian Tribes at 9am on Friday, February 26th, 2021.

To listen to the whole discussion, click the link below or click play.

Listen to the discussion here!

http://apradio.org/mp3/Covid_Vaccine_Discussion.mp3

Topic: “Don’t Be Hesitant, Roll Up Your Sleeve.”

Guests:

– Anne Zink, MD Chief Medical Officer, State of Alaska

https://dhss.alaska.gov/News/Pages/newsletter/CMO/CMO_News.aspx

– Paul Mueller, EAT CEO

– Shanda Lohse, MD EAT Medical Director

https://www.eatribes.org/about-us/company/

Subtopics: Vaccine availability to the seafood industry; debunking vaccine myths and conspiracy theories; potential outcomes from vaccination.