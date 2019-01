LIVE: Two Games Tonight – Girls at 5:30pm & Boys at 7PM

Both games will air LIVE on KSDP 830AM tonight!

5:30PM – Sand Point Eagles Vs. King Cove Rookies at Sand Point School. Play by play by Austin Roof

7:00 PM – King Cove T-Jacks Vs. Sand Point Eagles at the King Cove School. Play by play by Amy Mack