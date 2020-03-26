Mayor Glen Gardner Interview: Download and Listen to March 26, 2020 Interview on COVID-19

Listen to Mayor Glen Gardner, Jr. discuss the City of Sand Points response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Topics Include:

– The Emergency Response Order Declared by the City

– The Public Safety Department’s Response and Quarantine

– The Cities Limitations on Travel Restrictions

– …and more!

Mayor Gardner does offer his personal number at the end of the interview. Feel free to listen in order to get this information and please use responsibly!

To stream the Interview, click below!

http://apradio.org/mp3/2020-03-26-mayorgardner.mp3

To Download Press the Link Below

Download the Interview Here